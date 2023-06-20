For a while, it seemed like a new electric vehicle startup launched to smite down Tesla almost every week. But, in the years since the debut of the Dyson car and companies like Sono, Tesla remains the EV sales king. While legacy automakers have hopped on the electric bandwagon, we aren’t awash with fledgling electric car companies.



And that got us thinking: just what happened to some of the highest flying EV startups that have come to the fore in recent years? Well, on the whole, it’s not good news. So we trawled through the archives of 15 of the most promising EV makers to find out where they are now.

As you’d expect, it’s an onslaught of broken promises, delayed launches and never-ending crowdfunding campaigns. So sit back, relax and traverse memory lane with us as we recount the history of 15 EV startups that never quite made it.