I swear I did not photoshop this.

Ford has a very big and ever-growing marijuana problem.



Ford employees discovered 277 pounds of marijuana that had been loaded into rail cars transporting 200 new Ford and Lincoln vehicles from Mexico yesterday, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations agency via the Detroit Free Press.

Advertisement

Ford issued a statement about the investigation:

“We are taking this very seriously. We are working closely with a number of law enforcement agencies on this investigation, including the FBI, Customs, Department of Homeland Security and local police. We cannot comment further as this is an active investigation.”﻿



You may have realized by now, but this isn’t the only incident involving Ford factory shipments and drug trafficking. Just 10 days ago we reported $1 million worth of marijuana that had been packed into brand new Ford Fusions shipped from Mexico to Ohio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In that incident, Ford claimed to have confirmed nothing funny was happening at their plant in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, nor at their shipping yards. So somewhere along the way, somebody is framing Ford to do the smuggling part of this seemingly huge drug smuggling operation.

In April of this year, a similar operation was discovered where $1.4 million in marijuana was discovered being smuggled in the spare-tire compartment of new Ford Fusions shipping out of Mexico.

There was also that student that sued Ford because somebody dumped 112 pounds of weed in his trunk without him knowing.

Now, what I fail to understand here is how Ford can’t seem to figure out where its trains are stopping long enough to pack its cars full of weed. If it isn’t at the plant, and it’s not at the shipping yard, but definitely before the shipment crosses the border, it shouldn’t be too difficult to figure out what’s going on. I also can’t figure out why nobody seems to be picking this stuff up before it gets caught.

But what do I know? This recent string of drug discoveries has been happening since at least January, if not before. I know I don’t remember GM or FCA having any major problems with cars arriving at dealers with lifetime-sentences of drugs under the trunk.

Advertisement

On the bright side, if you’re too scared to track down a dealer and don’t live in a state that understands the profitability of marijuana yet, try buying a Ford Fusion and hope you get lucky.