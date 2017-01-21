Saturday's Best Deals: Finger Lights, Sugru, Massage Balls, and More
Finger lights, Sugru projects, and TriggerPoint foam massage balls lead off Saturday’s best deals.
Finger lights, Sugru projects, and TriggerPoint foam massage balls lead off Saturday’s best deals.
Advertisement
As a professional car shopper, I spend hours upon hours every day on various listing sites searching for cars. Sometimes I stumble across some really weird listings. Apparently, there are some brand new cars that have been sitting around for awhile.
This may not surprise anyone, but with the incoming administration looking to implement “dramatic” cuts to federal spending, one budget blueprint calls for for federal subsidies for Amtrak to be slashed. Here’s why that’s a bad idea.
If you want to stream the Race of Champions in 360-degree video, here’s a great feed on 360 Racing’s YouTube channel. It seems like it could be quite a cool broadcast on devices that, you know, support 360-degree videos, and it’s also a free stream for people in America. Enjoy, if your device lets you!
Kris Meeke had to retire from the World Rally Championship’s Rallye Monte Carlo for an incredibly stupid reason: his Citroën C3 WRC got hit by another car when it wasn’t even racing, reports Autosport. This is Meeke’s second crash of the weekend after breaking his suspension Friday after skidding off the road.
What we have here is the intersection of one of the greatest rock and roll guitarists ever and one of the all-time greatest exotic cars. Eric Clapton was once the proud owner of this 1991 Ferrari F40, and it can be yours for a quite reasonable $1.1 million.
Rally legend Michèle Mouton helped start the Race of Champions in 1988 to determine the best rally driver in the world, and it’s grown to include all kinds of racers. We should care about it, but it still feels overshadowed in the United States by the defunct International Race of Champions. Why? IROC had a car.
Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone wonders a lot of things. He wonders if the sport would be more interesting if drivers got seriously injured. He wonders why North America is such a shit hole. He wonders why all of the drivers in his sport are such “windbags.” And now, he’s wondering if he’ll keep his job.
Everyone is buying crossovers, and folks are spending some good money on fully loaded models that usually max out around $35,000. But a lot of buyers don’t realize there are some great, used luxury models that can be had for that price without giving up much warranty.
Yi, manufacturer of your favorite affordable action cam, also makes a home IP security camera, and Prime members can pick it up for just $30 today, albeit with a backorder. If you want it faster, or aren’t a Prime member, it’s also available for $35.
Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
The world is quickly turning towards an era where nothing stands to survive traumatizing, unexpected change seemingly for the sake of change. For some damn reason, the Aston Martin logo design, the most inconic of which a winged beauty that has graced time unchallenged, is seemingly at risk.
BRAVE THROUGH THE TREACHEROUS WEATHER, MANY VALIANT HEROES OF THE GREAT LAND GATHER TO RESCUE THE WEAK COMPACT TRANSPORT FROM THE ICE HILL ROAD.
Advertisement
It’s not terribly surprising that Nissan would bring a NISMO GT-R to the Tokyo Auto Salon, but it was somewhat of a surprise that most of Nissan’s booth was NISMO. Including a NISMO Fairlady Z, a NISMO Juke, and a NISMO March!
Faraday Future has problems. It also finally has working prototypes and a show car that kind of works. But its struggle is real, with concern over financing and the fact that it doesn’t have a factory to build anything yet. It may not even know how many people have seriously reserved its car.
Russia will maintain a military stronghold in Syria for at least the next 49 years, after the two nations signed an agreement allowing Russian ships to port in Tartus. This is Russia’s foothold in the Middle East, and yet another example of how the country is expanding its military power globally.
Today’s story on “here’s all the shit that makes starting a car company more of a pain in the ass than you imagined,” we have possibly the dumbest trademark spat I have yet seen: Pirelli shot down Faraday Future from owning the word ‘ZERO.’ Man, Faraday Future can’t catch a break.
Zenos gave us Ford engine-packing track day toys. With carbon fiber tubs and aluminum spines, they were stripped out, British and offered a raw driving experience. It even starred on an episode of The Grand Tour. But that doesn’t matter anymore because the company is now bankrupt.