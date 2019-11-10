Your Leafy Lotus Elise Wallpapers Are Here

I’ve never owned a convertible, and the length of my legs means I’ll probably never get to drive a Lotus Elise. Luckily for me, I can live vicariously through these photos of a Lotus Elise out on Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park as the leaves are peaking, because that’s exactly where I’d take mine if I had one.

Photo : Alan Olson

Photo : Alan Olson

These photos come courtesy of Alan Olson, who graciously and selflessly took one for the team drove his Elise out there during the most beautiful time of year to snap them.

Photo : Alan Olson

Photo : Alan Olson

Photo : Alan Olson

If you like Alan’s pictures have a look at his Flickr page here or his Instagram profile here. Oh, and if you like that top shot but want the full-resolution version, click here.

Weekend Wallpapers are usually featured on Sundays (but not always!). Got one you’d like us to run? Send it to tips@jalopnik.com with the subject “Weekend Wallpaper.” Just make sure you have the rights to use it.