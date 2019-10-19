Your Gorgeous Alfetta GTV Wallpapers Are Here

Put these on your desktop to look cool and awesome.

Lustrous deep blue paint? Check. Fast-back shape? Check. Heart-shapged grille? Check. Everything is accounted for. Nothing is missing. Y ou’re more than safe to use these photos of Bastian Voigt’s Alfa Romeo Alfetta 2000 GTV behind your icons and folders to keep things looking good on your devices.

A classic car dealer by trade, Bastian should know a thing or two about keeping the right cars around and when you have a look at his Alfa, I think you’ll agree that he does pretty well by that.



The photos were taken by Keno Zache, and his Instagram is here if you’re lookin g for more of his impressive shots.

Bastian’s personal I nstagram is here and his dealership’s account is here if you’d like to see some more of the cars he keeps around.

