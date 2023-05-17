Time marches on, and the Lamborghini Huracán is now officially sold out. Car & Driver reports that the Italian supercar maker has completely filled its order books for the rest of the Huracán’s production. That means if you want to order a new baby Lambo, you’re going to have to wait until its replacement comes out at the end of 2024.

C&D says the end of the production run is expected to be the off-road-focused Huracán Sterrato, but no one would be too surprised if Lamborghini decided to slip in a couple special-edition models as it has done in the past.

Since Huracán production started back in 2014, Lamborghini has delivered over 20,000 of them, according to Autoblog. That makes it the best selling Lamborghini of all time. In its first five years of production, Lamborghini sold just a tick over 14,000 Huracan s alone. For perspective, it took the Gallardo 10 years to hit a similar number.

The news came during Lamborghini’s first quarter financial report which also happened to be the brand’s best ever from a quarterly revenue and profitability standpoint. Lamborghini reportedly delivered 2,623 vehicles in the first three months of 2023. 1,599 of them were unsurprisingly Urus SUVs.

But don’t expect Lamborghini to slow down anytime soon. Car and Drive says the Italian automaker’s first production hybrid, the flagship V12-powered Revuelto, is already reportedly sold out for two years. The Urus is also going to be completely hybridized in 2024. It’s part of the goal of a fully hybrid lineup by the end of next year. Then, a bit further in the future, Lamborghini’s first all-electric car, a 2+2 grand tourer, will reportedly debut in 2028. Coming soon after that will be a fully-electric Urus replacement in 2029.

It may be the end of the road for the wildly successful Huracán, but if I know anything about Lamborghini, its replacement is going to be absolutely wild.