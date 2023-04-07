Lamborghini's First EV Will Be a Coupe With Room for Four Adults

The recent arrival of the Lamborghini Revuelto is a big deal, as it’s Sant’Agata’s first genuinely new flagship hypercar in 12 years. It’s also the brand’s first series plug-in hybrid. Naturally, Lamborghini is hard at work on a proper battery-electric model meant to arrive by 2028. Thanks to our friends at Motor Authority, we now have some insight as to what that might look like.

Lamborghini’s goal is to offer 300 miles of range on a full charge with “comfortable” rear seats, based on what Lamborghini Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Federico Foschini told Motor Authority’s Joel Feder at the 2023 New York International Auto Show. This follows comments from CEO Stephan Winkelman to Motor1 last week that the unnamed EV would be a 2+2 grand tourer. “What is missing in the lineup today is a GT 2+2,” Winkleman told Motor1, “and I think this would be a good add-on to the two super-sports cars and the SUV.”

In the interview with Motor Authority, Foschini elaborated that the company landed on 300 miles as the EV’s range target to reduce range anxiety. That shouldn’t be hard to achieve in five years’ time, given how battery technology is improving, but Foschini added that Lamborghini isn’t interested in rushing a product to market before the clientele is ready for it. As he told Motor Authority:

Foschini said the minimum EV driving range target today seems to be just over 300 miles. “This is what you need because it’s a full electric vehicle,” the executive said. “You have no alternative range.” Foschini noted customers need peace of mind that they’ll have enough range for long-distance travel. The CMO also noted the range number will depend on the mode you’re driving in. The lack of access to charging i nfrastructure and fast charging speeds concern Lamborghini’s executive team so much that they feel they’ll benefit by waiting for other companies to tackle these issues. That’s one reason the car is five years away from production.

Lamborghini is clearly scoping out a complete range of vehicles here, which makes sense. SUVs have emerged as a big winner for uber-performance and luxury brands, and it’s reasonable to expect EVs will follow in their wake. Foschino told Motor Authority that he imagines a Revuelto owner might decide they need something more practical for their next purchase, at which point Lambo’s upcoming EV grand tourer would seem like an appropriate option. Lamborghini wants the car’s rear seats to be usable by adults as well as children, even if the second row won’t offer the same space available to the driver and front passenger.

It’s unbelievable to me that it’s been 15 years since we saw Lamborghini’s last pitch for a roomier grand-touring car, the Estoque (pictured at top). That concept of course had four doors, but it still managed to look absolutely stunning and like it visibly belonged in the family alongside the Gallardo and Murciélago. You have to figure an inhospitable economy — not to mention everything transpiring between Porsche and Volkswagen around then — likely had something to do with the 2009 cancelation of that project . Now would seem like a better time for a low-slung Lambo with seating for four.