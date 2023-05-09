Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
Woman's Car Explodes, Taking Part of a Bank With It

Thankfully, she was able to get out before the car actually exploded.

Collin Woodard
Screenshot: News 12 Connecticut

One of the great things about modern cars is that they’re so much more reliable than they were in the past. Parts just don’t break or wear out as quickly as they used to, making ownership a much more enjoyable experience. But that doesn’t mean that things don’t sometimes go wrong. And when they do, they can still go very wrong. Like sometimes catching on fire and exploding.

News 12 reports that on Sunday, a Connecticut woman was making a bank deposit when she noticed flames coming from under her car’s hood. And it’s a good thing she did because only minutes later, her car was reportedly completely engulfed in flames. Thankfully, she and her boyfriend were able to get out of the car before the car exploded and are uninjured.

The bank, however, wasn’t as lucky. The fire spread to the building and part of the drive-thru collapsed. “It exploded maybe two or three times, a big bang. The whole roof of the outside deposit area of the bank collapsed. The second part of it collapsed,” the woman told News 12.

Considering what could have happened if the two hadn’t immediately gotten out of the car when they noticed the flames, they definitely made the right decision. But sadly, they didn’t just lose the car. They also lost everything in the car as it burned, and she’s reportedly struggling with transportation now as she tries to figure out how to get a new car.

“It’s really, really heavy on me right now. I just can’t believe that it happened,” she told News 12.