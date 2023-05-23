When it comes to car ads, most are pretty unremarkable; swooping shots of cars driving around mountains, a husky voiced man telling us about the freedom enjoyed by the car’s owner, maybe a glossy two-page spread in a magazine with some copy declaring that model’s virtues. But sometimes, they can be hilarious, entertaining, uncomfortable or comment on world events.



Mine is, of course, this classic ad for the Volkswagen Karmann Ghia—a delightfully honest commercial that promises the Ghia owner style and pizzazz, if not power:

classic karmann ghia commercial

In a similar vein, I used to have a poster of this painfully honest ad about the Citroen 2CV hanging in my office as a reminder that all cars are good in their way and automakers will spin that fact anyway they can.

There are all sorts of funny, moving and unexpectedly good commercials out there. I won’t even limit your options to official commercials and advertisements — student films and fan made items are welcome in the mix as well. What’s your favorite: