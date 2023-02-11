The Best Super Bowl Car Commercials of All Time, According to You

QOTD

The Best Super Bowl Car Commercials of All Time, According to You

Super Bowl commercials are an art form, and some of the most memorable ones have been car commercials. We asked for your favorites of all time. Here they are.

By
Kyle Hyatt
Comments (3)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A child dressed as Darth Vader uses his powers on a silver 2012 VW Passat.
Screenshot: Volkswagen

Car commercials are usually kind of lame, but for the Super Bowl, manufacturers pull out all the stops and spend the big bucks in hopes that their ad will be the one that burns itself into your brain — forever. This week, we asked you to name your absolute favorite Super Bowl car commercial. The following is a selection of the ads that stuck with you, our loyal readers.

Advertisement

2 / 18

Nissan - Ken & Barbie

Nissan - Ken & Barbie

Nissan - Ken and Barbie - Highest Quality Version

Submitted by cdoggyd

Advertisement

3 / 18

Volkswagen - The Force

Volkswagen - The Force

The Force Volkswagen Commercial - Mini Darth Vader

Submitted by jaderose

Advertisement

4 / 18

Nissan - Pigeons

Nissan - Pigeons

Nissan “Pigeons” Commercial

Submitted by 450X_FTW

Advertisement

5 / 18

Jaguar - Villains

Jaguar - Villains

Jaguar Super Bowl spot with F-TYPE Coupé and Ben Kingsley Tom Hiddleston - Autogefühl Autoblog

Submitted by 365Daytonafan

Advertisement

6 / 18

General Motors - Robot

General Motors - Robot

GM - Robot

The “sad robot” GM ad from the 2007 XLI Super Bowl. After dropping a screw on an assembly line, it gets fired by GM and forced to take on a number of demoralizing jobs until it eventually takes its own life by jumping off a bridge. Maybe not the best or funniest ad ever, but the sheer audacity of it worked, as I still remember it vividly.

Submitted by paradsecar

Advertisement

7 / 18

Toyota - Muppets

Toyota - Muppets

TV-Spot: Toyota Highlander - Terry Crews & the Muppets - Official Big Game Ad 2014

The Electric Mayhem in a Toyota, hands down. After that, the gulf is wider than Miss Piggy after Thanksgiving dinner.

Submitted by UncleTravelingMatt

Advertisement

8 / 18

Ford - Green Light

Ford - Green Light

Ford Mustang-Green Light -Super Bowl Commercial.

Gotta be the guy who dies from hypothermia from driving his Mustang

Submitted by JBird_27

Advertisement

9 / 18

Vroom - Dealership Pain

Vroom - Dealership Pain

Vroom Super Bowl Commercial 2021 - Dealership Pain

Some people still love this commercial for some reason.

Submitted by IDM3

Advertisement

10 / 18

RAM - So God Made a Farmer

RAM - So God Made a Farmer

“Farmer” | Ram Trucks

Ram’s, “So God Made a Farmer” commercial from 2013 is the GOAT. While the ad itself is 2 minutes long, less than 20 seconds of it actually features a Ram. The rest is spent on Paul Harvey’s iconic poem under the same name. The whole commercial really makes you appreciate what our farmers and ranchers go through on a daily basis.

Submitted by Andrew

Advertisement

11 / 18

Volkswagen - Black Beetle

Volkswagen - Black Beetle

Volkswagen Commercial: Black Beetle

My all-time favorite is the Black Betty teaser for the VW Beetle relaunch from Super Bowl XLV. It managed to actually get me excited without even showing the car. I later bought a 2012 Beetle turbo launch edition.

Submitted by DeltaP42

Advertisement

12 / 18

Volkswagen - Tree

Volkswagen - Tree

Volkswagen GTI commercial - VW Tree

I nearly died laughing at this VW commercial, so it would be my pick. Also, a side note in case anyone cares: while not Super Bowl commercials, the two greatest car commercials ever made IMHO are Ferrari-Shell, and Honda Impossible Dream (version1>version2). If you haven’t seen them, check them out. You’ll be glad you did.

Submitted by Q50RS

Advertisement

13 / 18

Toyota - Police Chase

Toyota - Police Chase

2016 Toyota Prius SUPERBOWL Commercial - FUNNY ᴴᴰ

The Prius police chase one a few years ago was pretty fun. Self aware but hits on why people would want to buy a Prius.

Submitted by SternumNews

Advertisement

14 / 18

Nissan - With Dad

Nissan - With Dad

Nissan 2015 Super Bowl Commercial “With Dad”

NOT EVEN CLOSE

Submitted by Roy Eastman Kodak

Advertisement

15 / 18

Nissan - Dreamer

Nissan - Dreamer

Nissan 300ZX Turbo - Dreamer - 1990 - Super Bowl Commercial

Submitted by WillJay

Advertisement

16 / 18

Ford - Pace Car for an Entire Company

Ford - Pace Car for an Entire Company

2005 Ford GT commercial - Pace Car For An Entire Company

hands down the reveal of the Ford GT

Submitted by GTFerrari

Advertisement

17 / 18

Kia - Feel Something

Kia - Feel Something

Kia Super Bowl Commercial 2018 Steven Tyler Feel Something Again

Submitted by nobody, because it’s absolutely horrifying. You’re now cursed.

Advertisement

18 / 18