The Best Super Bowl Car Commercials of All Time, According to You

Car commercials are usually kind of lame, but for the Super Bowl, manufacturers pull out all the stops and spend the big bucks in hopes that their ad will be the one that burns itself into your brain — forever. This week, we asked you to name your absolute favorite Super Bowl car commercial. The following is a selection of the ads that stuck with you, our loyal readers.
Nissan - Ken & Barbie
Submitted by cdoggyd
Volkswagen - The Force
Submitted by jaderose
Nissan - Pigeons
Submitted by 450X_FTW
Jaguar - Villains
Submitted by 365Daytonafan
General Motors - Robot
The “sad robot” GM ad from the 2007 XLI Super Bowl. After dropping a screw on an assembly line, it gets fired by GM and forced to take on a number of demoralizing jobs until it eventually takes its own life by jumping off a bridge. Maybe not the best or funniest ad ever, but the sheer audacity of it worked, as I still remember it vividly.
Submitted by paradsecar
Toyota - Muppets
The Electric Mayhem in a Toyota, hands down. After that, the gulf is wider than Miss Piggy after Thanksgiving dinner.
Submitted by UncleTravelingMatt
Ford - Green Light
Gotta be the guy who dies from hypothermia from driving his Mustang
Submitted by JBird_27
Vroom - Dealership Pain
Some people still love this commercial for some reason.
Submitted by IDM3
RAM - So God Made a Farmer
Ram’s, “So God Made a Farmer” commercial from 2013 is the GOAT. While the ad itself is 2 minutes long, less than 20 seconds of it actually features a Ram. The rest is spent on Paul Harvey’s iconic poem under the same name. The whole commercial really makes you appreciate what our farmers and ranchers go through on a daily basis.
Submitted by Andrew
Volkswagen - Black Beetle
My all-time favorite is the Black Betty teaser for the VW Beetle relaunch from Super Bowl XLV. It managed to actually get me excited without even showing the car. I later bought a 2012 Beetle turbo launch edition.
Submitted by DeltaP42
Volkswagen - Tree
I nearly died laughing at this VW commercial, so it would be my pick. Also, a side note in case anyone cares: while not Super Bowl commercials, the two greatest car commercials ever made IMHO are Ferrari-Shell, and Honda Impossible Dream (version1>version2). If you haven’t seen them, check them out. You’ll be glad you did.
Submitted by Q50RS
Toyota - Police Chase
The Prius police chase one a few years ago was pretty fun. Self aware but hits on why people would want to buy a Prius.
Submitted by SternumNews
Nissan - With Dad
NOT EVEN CLOSE
Submitted by Roy Eastman Kodak
Nissan - Dreamer
Submitted by WillJay
Ford - Pace Car for an Entire Company
hands down the reveal of the Ford GT
Submitted by GTFerrari
Kia - Feel Something
Submitted by nobody, because it’s absolutely horrifying. You’re now cursed.
