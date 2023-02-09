What Is the Best Super Bowl Car Commercial?

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Word ‘round the campfire is that there’s some sort of large football game going on this weekend, and during this game, corporations from around the world will be spending unspeakably vast sums of money on ads. Some of these ads will inevitably be car related, and that’s got us thinking, what are the best automotive-themed Super Bowl ads?

There are tons of ads to pick from, particularly from the last two decades, but if we were going to choose a favorite , it’d be the Jeep Gladiator spot from 2020's Super Bowl, which reimagined the legendarily good (and weird, and when you think about it, pretty depressing, actually) Groundhog Day from 1993.

Extended Bill Murray Jeep Gladiator ‘Groundhog Day’ Commercial

The extended version of the ad clocks in at almost five minutes long (including a behind-the-scenes segment) and features a bunch of people from the original film, including Bill Murray and his brother, Brian Doyle-Murray and Steven Tobolowsky reprising their original roles.

Advertisement

So, bearing in mind that we’ve already chosen the best ad, what’s your favorite? YouTube links are mandatory, by the way.