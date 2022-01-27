Another week means another entry into our series featuring the sweet cars I found for sale online. This time you’re getting a couple of imports, classics and two Lotus!

I now search for interesting vehicles anywhere and everywhere on the internet, not just Facebook and Craigslist, to make sure I find the best cars out there.

These vehicles may be hilariously unreliable, remarkably unusual, questionably tuned or just something that stops me in my tracks. We all know the used car market is all kinds of broken right now, but I try to find deals where they exist.