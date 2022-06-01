So, you’ve done it. You’ve decided to take Mercedes’ advice, and set out on that road trip without a destination. Good for you. But now, you’re faced with a choice: What car do you take for your soul-searching endeavor? Possibly more importantly, what cars should you avoid?

As a major proponent of taking fun cars on road trips, I won’t shy away from the typically uncomfortable fare. If your slammed and cambered S13 bounces and crashes over ever bump or pothole, that’s not necessarily a dealbreaker — it just means you’ll have to plan your route very carefully. No, for the true worst road trip vehicle, we need to dig deeper.

Advertisement

The mere mention of Mercedes’ name may send visions of Smarts dancing through your head. Maybe that’s the worst road trip car, a tiny two-door with little cargo space to haul all your luggage. Even Mercedes didn’t take one on her round trip to nowhere! Surely, it must be the apex, the worst car you could take out on the open road.

But what about something smaller? Less practical? With even fewer doors? Ladies, gentlemen, and readers who are neither of the above, I present to you the worst road trip vehicle: The BMW Isetta.

The Isetta is cramped bordering on claustrophobic, with passenger comfort sacrificed at the altar of Smallness. It’s slow, dated, and can be difficult to source parts for — especially at a remote road trip stop. Sure, you’ll get approving glances at every gas station, but is that really worth it?

Advertisement

My pick for the worst road trip car is the Isetta, but you may have something worse in mind. Leave your best-worst answers in the comments, and we’ll collect our favorites tomorrow.