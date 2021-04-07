Here Are The Worst Road Trips You've Taken

Image : David McNew ( Getty Images )

Road trips can be liberating. If they don’t go right, though, they can be one of the worst things in the world. From fighting with family to car trouble, any number of things can be a road trip go bad.

My worst road trip was taking my sister to college some years back. I ended up getting stuck in a snowstorm in northern Texas and almost freezing at a closed gas station. Suffice to say, to this day I still don’t want to drive across the country.

We asked readers what their worst road trips were. Here are their stories.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!