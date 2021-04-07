Here Are The Worst Road Trips You've Taken

Here Are The Worst Road Trips You've Taken

Image: David McNew (Getty Images)

Road trips can be liberating. If they don’t go right, though, they can be one of the worst things in the world. From fighting with family to car trouble, any number of things can be a road trip go bad.

My worst road trip was taking my sister to college some years back. I ended up getting stuck in a snowstorm in northern Texas and almost freezing at a closed gas station. Suffice to say, to this day I still don’t want to drive across the country.

We asked readers what their worst road trips were. Here are their stories.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

September 11th

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Worst Road Trips You&#39;ve Taken
Suggested by: Still Deadpan Andre Braugher

Sick Friends

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Worst Road Trips You&#39;ve Taken
Suggested by: engineerthefuture

Every Possession In A U-Haul

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Worst Road Trips You&#39;ve Taken
Suggested by: sybann

Fishing Trip

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Worst Road Trips You&#39;ve Taken
Suggested by: RatMR2

A Suzuki Samuari In The Winter

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Worst Road Trips You&#39;ve Taken
Suggested by: Mehphisto

An Engagement

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Worst Road Trips You&#39;ve Taken
Suggested by: Kaiser Khan

A Christmas Trip

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Worst Road Trips You&#39;ve Taken
Suggested by: Lahjik

A Stupid Expensive Trip

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Worst Road Trips You&#39;ve Taken
Suggested by: sk04

A VW Bus With Bad Luck

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Worst Road Trips You&#39;ve Taken
Suggested by: knowonelse

Houston To Sante Fe Roundtrip

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Worst Road Trips You&#39;ve Taken
Suggested by: Telecaster1959

