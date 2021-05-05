What's The Furthest You've Driven In The Wrong Direction?

Photo : FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty ( Getty Images )

A few weeks ago, we got an invitation to drive a Prius rally car that some Toyota engineers put together. Even thought I’d have to scramble to drop my kids off early at their grandma’s and drive a few hours to get there, it sounded like the kind of press event I’d enjoy so I decided I’d go myself.



Which brings us to yesterday when I arrived at the Holly Oaks ORV Park on time, helmet in-hand, only to discover that I was supposed to be at Bundy Hill Off Road, about a hundred miles away. I called Toyota to apologize, got back in the car and made it to Bundy Hill in time to do 4 laps in the Prius and — not to brag — set the fast lap of the day. (I’ll do a post on the car soon.) I thanked my hosts, bid my colleagues a fond adieu and hit the road. Then zoned out, missed my exit and drove more than two hours in the wrong direction. I had to back track.



Overall, my day should have included 6-7 hours of freeway, and three hours goofing around with the Prius. It actually ended up being 11-ish hours on the freeway and around 45 minutes at the Prius thing. I really wrecked my day.



And the thing is, I have done this before. In the pre-GPS era, I did it more than a few times. just like, zone out until you see a landmark that suggests you are in the wrong place. I’m reluctantly going to start using GPS on trips I don’t make regularly.



So what about you? Have you ever missed a turn, gone out of your way, made a wrong turn in Albuquerque? Have you ever accidentally driven to Indiana? What’s the furthest you’ve ever driven in the wrong direction.

