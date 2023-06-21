One of the greatest things about Giorgetto Giugiaro is that he’s more than happy to apply his legendary design skills to regular cars. Sure, he’s designed gorgeous coupes such as the DMC DeLorean, Maserati Ghibli, De Tomaso Mangusta and BMW M1, but he’s also the man behind the original Volkswagen Golf, the Suzuki SX4, and the second-generation Hyundai Sonata. And while we’re not going to argue it’s his greatest design of all time, this auction is a great reminder of just how good a job he did on the Isuzu Impulse.

My only in-person experience with an Isuzu was back in 1998 on a family vacation out west where I spent hundreds of miles in the back of a particularly uncomfortable Isuzu Trooper rental car. So I don’t exactly have the highest opinion of Isuzus. But the Impulse? I’d happily drive the hell out of an Impulse. I mean, just look at it. It’s basically perfect, especially with such ‘80s gold paint.

This particular car is currently for sale on Cars & Bids and is in way better shape than it has any right to be even with only 22,000 miles on the odometer. Sure, it won’t be quick considering the Impulse’s 1.9-liter inline-four only makes 90 hp and 108 lb-ft of torque. Especially with an ‘80s automatic transmission between it and the rear wheels. But it’s got everything you could possibly need to enjoy your life as you cruise along in a rare, cool Isuzu. Heck, it even has cruise control.

And it’s not just that Giugiaro killed it with the exterior design. Just look at the wonderfully dated controls on either side of the steering wheel. Oh, and have I mentioned that Lotus tuned the suspension? Who doesn’t want a car with a Lotus-tuned suspension? It’s almost enough to make me consider buying it right now, sight unseen. If only I wasn’t about to pay someone to sort out the cooling problems on my E39.