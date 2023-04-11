What 3.5 Inches of Volcanic Ash Does to Your Car

Russia’s most active volcano, Shiveluch in the far flung Kamchatka region, got very active indeed Tuesday morning, when it shot volcanic ash 12 miles above sea leave only to come back down and doused rural villages. Of course, my first thought was, but what of the cars?

Ash came down on villages some 55 miles from the volcano, according to CNN. Some places saw ashfall 3.5 inches deep. The images are eerily beautiful, even if they probably give auto mechanics a heart attack.

We know that ash is bad for jet aircraft (a flight advisory went out during Tuesday’s eruption), but it can’t be great for cars either. According to the U.S. Geologic Survey, almost every part of a car suffers from the affects of volcanic ash.

Volcanic ash can infiltrate nearly every opening and abrade or scratch most surfaces, especially between moving parts of vehicles. Ash particles easily clog air-filtration systems, which can lead to overheating and engine failure. Small concentrations of ash particles inside an engine can cause extra engine wear. Transmissions experience extra wear after ingesting minute ash particles. Seals on hydraulic components may wear out faster than usual, and brakes and brake assemblies are especially vulnerable to abrasion and clogging from ash. Trucks used to transport ash to disposal sites and other vehicles subjected to heavy ash exposure may require constant brake attention. Ash caught between windshields and wiper blades will scratch and permanently mark the windshield glass, and windows are susceptible to scratching each time they are raised, lowered, and cleaned. Corrosion of paintwork and exterior fittings may also result where ash is in contact with the exterior.﻿



The only way to save the cars of Kamchatka is a slow, deliberate process of blowing air into every vent and washing down every part of the engine

Driving in volcanic ash is a huge no-no, especially as driving in it can be as messy as trying to make your way through ice and snow. Rain often accompanies eruptions, adding to the mess on the roads.

If you must travel, go very slowly and use lots of windshield wiper fluid as volcanic ash contains tiny shards of glass and jagged rock that will scratch windshields. The USGS suggests changing your oil filter and cleaning your brake assembly every 50-100 miles in heavy dust fall. I’d say 3.5 inches counts as heavy.

Air filters, however, should be used until the car experiences a noticeable loss of power, then changed or cleaned out. The government org advises drivers to cover passenger compartment vent inlet with a loosely knit cloth and blast the heaters to slightly pressurize the inside of the car. This will keep more ash out of the passenger compartments.

The volcano is still quite active, and Russian media is warning of roads being cut off by lava flows as well as lingering seismic activity from the initial eruption.