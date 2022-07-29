The car market is a weird place right now. Inventory shortages in dealerships, sky-high markups, and rising used car prices are making it tough for anyone after a new daily driver. But what if you just want something a bit mad? Then, your local Craigslist listings might turn up the good stuff.



Craigslist has got you covered if you’re in the need for some aging car parts, obscure kitchen gadgets, or an old bike someone won off an orange juice carton in the 1980s. It’s also packed full of weird and wonderful cars.

So today, we want to celebrate some of the outlandish vehicles you might be able to find for sale in your local area.

Advertisement

A quick browse of the listings around me throws up all manner of food trucks and ice cream wagons. As well as enough semi trucks to start a small convoy. But when you dig a little deeper, some of the real oddities come to the fore. How about a $75,000 stretched Hummer? Or maybe you’re more in the market for a slightly ridiculous lifted Ford F-250 pickup?

Personally, I think my money is going on this wonderful old firetruck that seems like a steal at under $10,000. Sure, it might look like it needs a bit of work, but the seller is sure it runs. And, it’s been altered to fit around a 1969 Chevrolet truck frame. It’s fun, I like it.

But that’s just the best I found near me, what can you spot for sale on Craigslist in your area?

If money was no object, let us know the weird and wonderful motors you’d pick up off this craziest of sites. The wackier the better. We’ll leave this up over the weekend and round up some of your best finds in a slideshow on Monday.