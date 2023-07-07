What’s The Most Overrated Performance Car Ever Made?

There have been a lot of cars over the years that never quite lived up to expectations. Whether it’s a convertible that wasn’t as fun as you expected or an off-roader that wasn’t quite as rugged as you’d hoped, there are a lot of cars that show you shouldn’t always believe the hype. Sometimes, that can even happen to the sportiest looking models that you see cruising around town.

So that’s what we’re looking for today, the performance cars that never quite lacked the bite to match their bark. Whether it was underpowered, didn’t have the handling you’d hoped for or just didn’t look as nice as it should have, we want to hear your picks for the most overrated performance cars ever made. What have you got?

Advertisement

Performance cars can take a few different guises, so it could be a track-inspired model that lacked some of the luxuries you require on the road, or it might be a supposed rugged off-roader that let its luxury trimmings get in the way of its trail tackling grunt. Whichever way you want to take this, we’re all ears.

I’m sure we could argue ‘till the cows come home about a specific BMW M car that never lived up to the hype (probably the M3 E90 CRT), and you’ll no doubt have a least favorite Civic Type R to throw into the mix as well. Or if we’re talking closer to home, then you might just not get the hype around the new Dodge Demon 170, with its outdated engine and mismatched styling.

Advertisement Advertisement

Or maybe your pick is something like the Nissan Juke Nismo RS: a performance-minded SUV that came with too much power for its ropey gearbox to handle. Although, I’m undecided if this counts as overrated or just bad.

So, what do you think the most overrated performance car ever made could be? Take to the comments section below to let us know your suggestions and we’ll round up some of the top offenders in a slideshow next week.