So you got your shiny new car, all decked out with the latest and greatest in safety, tech, and comfort amenities. You drive it, you live with it, and you come to love it. Still, there’s that nagging feeling, like a splinter in your mind, driving you mad — there’s something missing in the car.

Today, we’re talking about the features you wish your car had. From modern tech, just a trim level or two out of reach, to ancient engineering you wish would return just for your specific vehicle. What’s missing from your daily driver?

Advertisement

Personally, I’m between cars at the moment, and while I could easily have wished for more head room on my old Miata, I’m not sure I’d really count that as a feature. So instead, I’ll go with something that car had, but that modern cars lack: A cable-actuated throttle.

This is, of course, only a desire on modern ICE cars — EVs don’t tend to fall victim to modern, laggy electronic throttles. But the delay between throttle pedal and throttle body was one of my biggest complaints about my FR-S — and one of the biggest reasons I replaced it with that fateful Miata. That’s without even mentioning my old Legacy, where the sensor in the gas pedal failed entirely.

G/O Media may get a commission 41% Off LG Oled 55" Smart TV Pretty

Aside from being 55" in size, this OLED TV has over 8 million pixels for truly stunning images, incredibly depth of blacks, and vibrant colors, uses an a7 Gen 4 AI Processor for 4K imaging, has low latency if you’re after a good gaming TV, and even has integrated Google Assistant and Alexa. Buy for $997 from Amazon Advertisement

The feature my last (daily-driven) car lacked was a cable-actuated throttle, but what about your car? What feature do you wish your car had? From carburetors to CarPlay, any feature from the automotive past or present can be your answer here. Leave your picks below, and we’ll compile our favorite answers tomorrow.