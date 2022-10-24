You know that feeling of your favorite TV show getting canceled before it was supposed to? How about your preferable fast food place taking your favorite item off the men u? It sucks, doesn’t it? Let’s apply that same logic to cars. It’s what brings us to today’s question.



We want to know what car you think should never have been killed off. What vehicle, if given more time, would have flourished into something great? Hell, it could even mean what vehicle do you plain ol’ miss seeing around on dealer lots. Maybe the brand they were sold under shut its doors, and the parent company didn’t bother to make a twin version. The whole thing adds even more insult to injury when the car is killed in your home market, but lives on in other places around the world. The automaker just didn’t feel you should have it.

There are lots of great examples of vehicles meeting untimely deaths. The first that comes to mind, in my opinion, is the Ford Fiesta ST. The last generation hot hatch was an excellent little car with a fun turbocharged engine, great handling, and a cute face. But, just when Ford was set to release an all-new generation of the car, it was killed off in the United States. That feels very unfair to me. I just want to have all of the nice things there are. Is that too much to ask?

Advertisement

Anyway, let us know down in the comments what car should never have been killed off. Oh, and please tell us why you feel this way. Saying “Chrysler Sebring” does not count as a real answer (even though you are 100 percent correct. The Sebring should never have been killed off). You gotta show and tell the class.