What Car Modification Is The Biggest Waste Of Money?

One of the great things about cars is that they’re kind of like glorified erector sets, and if something doesn’t come from the factory the way you want it, you can swap it out for something that’s more to your taste. Modifications aren’t usually cheap, but say, if you wish your Mazda MX-5 Miata had less body roll, you can always pick up a set of sway bars from Flyin’ Miata or another reputable company.

Need more ground clearance for off-roading? There are lift kits for everything from a Subaru Forester to a Chevrolet Tahoe and pretty much any other vehicle that might get taken off the pavement. Want your car to sound better? There’s essentially an unlimited number of aftermarket exhausts available for you to choose from.

Mods don’t necessarily have to be about performance, either. You can add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support to a car that doesn’t have it, change out shift knobs for something that looks better and even change out seats for something sportier or even more comfortable. These mods probably won’t make your car more valuable, but they’ll give you a car that you’ll enjoy driving even more than if you had left it stock.

But not all mods are worth spending your money on. A classic example is adding a massive wing to the back of a front-wheel drive economy car. If you like the look and understand what you’re getting yourself into, no one is going to stop you, but you’re unlikely to see an improvement in grip, and if you actually do go fast enough for it to generate downforce, it’ll be at the rear, which isn’t where the power is going. Especially if you just order something off Amazon and bolt it on yourself.

Is that the mod that’s actually the biggest waste of money, though? Maybe not. So the question is, which modification do you consider the biggest waste of money? Whatever your answer is, let us know in the comments below.