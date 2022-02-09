Car makers are always tweaking their models; adding new color options, altered styling, different engine options from generation to generation. But not every alteration improves an automobile as it ages. Sometimes, cars can get worse over the years.

Advertisement

And that’s what we’re on the lookout for today, we want to find out what cars have gotten a whole lot worse with each successive generation.

There’s a lot to choose from in this regard, as some flagship models have now been in production for decades! If you want to start classic-bashing, you might lament how the Range Rover has gone from a refined off-roader to a luxury monster that quivers at the site of a puddle. The same could also be said for the G-Class, I guess.

And what about all those people that seemed furious at the unveiling of the latest Acura Integra late last year? That five-door liftback inspired by a five-door liftback from the 1980s sure was shocking to see.

Or, what about the downfall of the Dodge Dart?

The Dodge Dart of the 1960s was a classic Americana sedan. It had simple but distinctive lines, and some models came with gleaming chrome front ends to stand out from the crowd. But the latest model to hit showrooms across the US holds little to be desired. No wonder Dodge was quick to discontinue the mundane motor in 2016, after just three years of its final incarnation.

But what other cars out there today can’t hold a candle to their original inspirations? We’d love to find some of the worst offenders you can think of.

Let us know your suggestions for the car models that have gotten the worst over the years, and we’ll compile a rundown of some of the top answers later on today.