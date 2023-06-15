We’ve been waiting for years for Lexus to give us more F cars. So far only a single F car exists in the RC F. There’s the IS500 F Sport Performance, but according to how Lexus has set up its performance arm, it’s not a full-blown F car. And everything else is F Sport, meaning it either looks fast, or looks fast with a bit of handling. The introduction of the concept car LC got our hopes up. Yet, w hile it’s powered by the same V8 in the IS500 and RC F, it’s no performance car, and Lexus never mentioned whether or not an LC F would ever come into existence. That’s about to change. Sort of.

Advertisement

Lexus has debuted a limited edition LC called the LC Edge. It’s the closest thing you’ll get to a performance version of the LC unless you tune one yourself. And it’ll only be for Japan. Setting this LC apart from regular versions is mostly on its exterior. It gets finished in a matte white paint job with black accents on places like the headlights and mirror caps and a black rear deck spoiler. There is a subtle difference you might notice on the front facia.



Advertisement Advertisement

Fitted on the lower sides of the front bumper are small canards that Lexus says improve airflow and downforce, which helps with steering and high-speed stability. Of course with this being Lexus, they didn’t want the canards to look as if they were just tacked on, so Lexus developed what it says is the world’s first resin molding technology to specifically mold the canards.



Advertisement

Inside it’s largely the same, which means it’s just as great- looking and well-built as the outside. The Edge does get the option of some leather seats covered in a color called Kachiiro blue, a hue of blue known as a winning color in Japan.



T he LC’ s V8 hasn’t been upgraded, but Lexus engineers did reduce the friction of some of the engine’s moving parts for smoother power delivery. An underfloor brace has also been added that increases structural rigidity. Out back, the limited-slip differential has been returned as well as an aluminum suspension member that Lexus says further increases body rigidity and helps with steering stability. The car was repeatedly tested on the track at Toyota’s technical center in Shimoyama.



Advertisement

If you want one of these, aside from having to live in Japan, you’d have to act quickly. Lexus is only making 60 of the LC Edge, and they’re not cheap. The LC Edge is going for 17.6 million Yen, which works out to just under $126,000, nearly $26,000 more than a regular LC. While these mods might not sound like much, I’d take one in a heartbeat just so I could look at that gorgeous body work everyday.

