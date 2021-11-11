No matter how much you love your car, we almost all eventually need to ship it off and find a replacement. Sometimes we upgrade to a new model that lives up to what we owned before, other times the purchase can leave us feeling regret .



Advertisement

Sometimes the regret is immediate, sometimes it creeps in over time. W hat are the cars that you regret buying?

Maybe you were drawn in by a swanky showroom, or possibly enticing offers from a smartly dressed sales rep. But attractive deals on slightly improved wheels didn’t make up for the nightmares that came with ownership.

It could have been a car that came fraught with reliability issues, so spent most of its time under the care of your local mechanic. Or maybe, when you started living with your new wheels on a daily basis, it lacked practicality, comfort or the features you be came accustomed to with previous rides.

Or maybe your beloved Honda Civic was stolen one night, so you were forced to replace it with another small, blue, Japanese car. But despite their similarities, you never connected on the same level with your Subaru Justy. So deep down, you knew all along that the correct decision would have been to stick with what you know.

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

Anything from a rushed decision to limited options on the lot , and now even a global shortage of new and used cars, can lead us to make purchases we live to regret. Cars that we bought but were eager to get rid of as soon as we could.

In light of that, we want to know what cars you purchased over the years that you grew to regret owning? Let us know in the comments section below.