No matter how much you love your car, we almost all eventually need to ship it off and find a replacement. Sometimes we upgrade to a new model that lives up to what we owned before, other times the purchase can leave us feeling regret.
Sometimes the regret is immediate, sometimes it creeps in over time. What are the cars that you regret buying?
Maybe you were drawn in by a swanky showroom, or possibly enticing offers from a smartly dressed sales rep. But attractive deals on slightly improved wheels didn’t make up for the nightmares that came with ownership.
It could have been a car that came fraught with reliability issues, so spent most of its time under the care of your local mechanic. Or maybe, when you started living with your new wheels on a daily basis, it lacked practicality, comfort or the features you became accustomed to with previous rides.
Or maybe your beloved Honda Civic was stolen one night, so you were forced to replace it with another small, blue, Japanese car. But despite their similarities, you never connected on the same level with your Subaru Justy. So deep down, you knew all along that the correct decision would have been to stick with what you know.
Anything from a rushed decision to limited options on the lot, and now even a global shortage of new and used cars, can lead us to make purchases we live to regret. Cars that we bought but were eager to get rid of as soon as we could.
In light of that, we want to know what cars you purchased over the years that you grew to regret owning? Let us know in the comments section below.
DISCUSSION
2003 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec-V. It was reasonably quick out of the box, but that’s where the fun ended, because the engine was the economy 4-cylinder from an Altima, so there was no potential for increased performance without replacing all the flimsy internals. Then, due to a series of poor engineering decisions, the engine had to be replaced because cylinder 3 lost all compression. (I won’t bore you with the details, but there was a recall on it which you can read when you’ve run out of every other possible thing to do.)
Some of the car’s maladies were of my own making; most notably the engine mount stiffener I installed to combat the awful wheel hop, and the lightened crank pulley to improve the engine response. The combination of those two items created vibrations that basically shook the interior to bits, thanks to Nissan’s poor assembly quality. The left rear window stopped working, as did the left rear door. The wheels were the worst combination of heavy, expensive, and easy to bend, so getting the tires balanced properly became impossible. The shift was horrible in cold weather, though that was made slightly better by using synthetic transmission fluid.
Ultimately, the replacement engine started consuming oil, to the point where changing it wasn’t even worth it because of the amount I was adding in between. Traded it in after 5 sad years, for a Civic Si. That was a good day.