Weekend Motorsports Roundup: September 28-29

For the first week of Autumn, Formula 1 heads to the Black Sea Riviera for the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday morning. Expect all eyes in Sochi to be on Vettel and Leclerc as Ferrari chases their fourth win in a row after last week’s one-two finish in Singapore.
If F1 isn’t your thing, there’s still plenty more to see this weekend, with NASCAR returning to Charlotte and BTCC racing at Silverstone. If those tracks are too curvy for you, maybe you’ll want to tune into NHRA at Gateway. And if they just aren’t curvy enough, the VLN season is finishing up at the Nürburgring this weekend as well.
Formula One Russian Grand Prix
from Sochi Autodrom, Russia
Sunday at 7:05 AM EDT on ESPN2
NASCAR Charlotte II
from Charlotte Motor Speedway, North Carolina
The Xfinity race is today at 3:30 PM EDT on NBCSN and the Cup race is tomorrow at 2:30 EDT on NBC
BTCC Silverstone
from Silverstone Circuit, England
Races are tomorrow at 7:00 AM, 9:35 AM, and 12:20 PM EDT on itv4 (subscription possibly required).
NHRA Gateway
from Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, IL
Coverage begins on Sunday at 1:00 PM EDT on FS1
VLN Round 7
from the Nürburgring, Germany
Racing began at 6:30 AM EDT this morning with coverage on the VLN Website
If we’ve missed anything that you’re excited about, please don’t hesitate to tell us about it in the comments. Just don’t forget to include coverage details!