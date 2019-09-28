Weekend Motorsports Roundup: September 28-29

Photo : AP

For the first week of Autumn, Formula 1 heads to the Black Sea Riviera for the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday morning. Expect all eyes in Sochi to be on Vettel and Leclerc as Ferrari chases their fourth win in a row after last week’s one-two finish in Singapore.

If F1 isn’t your thing, there’s still plenty more to see this weekend, with NASCAR returning to Charlotte and BTCC racing at Silverstone. If those tracks are too curvy for you, maybe you’ll want to tune into NHRA at Gateway. And if they just aren’t curvy enough, the VLN season is finishing up at the Nürburgring this weekend as well.

Formula One Russian Grand Prix

from Sochi Autodrom, Russia

Sunday at 7:05 AM EDT on ESPN2

NASCAR Charlotte II

from Charlotte Motor Speedway, North Carolina

The Xfinity race is today at 3:30 PM EDT on NBCSN and the Cup race is tomorrow at 2:30 EDT on NBC

BTCC Silverstone

from Silverstone Circuit, England

Races are tomorrow at 7:00 AM, 9:35 AM, and 12:20 PM EDT on itv4 (subscription possibly required).

NHRA Gateway

from Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, IL

Coverage begins on Sunday at 1:00 PM EDT on FS1

VLN Round 7

from the Nürburgring, Germany

Racing began at 6:30 AM EDT this morning with coverage on the VLN Website

If we’ve missed anything that you’re excited about, please don’t hesitate to tell us about it in the comments. Just don’t forget to include coverage details!