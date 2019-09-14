Photo: AP Photo/Darron Cummings

This weekend, the NASCAR playoffs kick off. If that’s not your, thing, though, rest assured that we’ve rounded up a bunch of other great races going on throughout the weekend. If there’s something we missed that you think is worth watching, drop it in the comments below!

San Marino MotoE Race 1

from Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, San Marino

Saturday at 10:15 AM EDT on BeIN Sports channel or MotoGP.com

Lamborghini Super Trofeo at Monterey

from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, California

Saturday at 2:10 PM EDT on IMSA.tv

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge at Monterey

from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, California

Saturday at 5:55 PM EDT on IMSA.tv

San Marino MotoGP

from Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, San Marino

Sunday at 8 AM EDT on BeIN Sports channel or MotoGP.com

IMSA Monterey SportsCar Championship

from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, California

Sunday at 3:00 PM EDT on NBC

NASCAR Xfinity Series Rhino Pro Trucks Outfitters 300

from Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nevada

Sunday at 7:30 PM EDT on NBC Sports

DTM Nürburgring Race 2

from Nürburgring, Germany

Sunday at 7:30 AM EDT on the DTM Website

NASCAR Monster Energy Series South Point 400

from Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nevada

Sunday at 7:00 PM EDT on NBC Sports