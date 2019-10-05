Weekend Motorsports Roundup: October 5-6

Photo : Toyota Gazoo Racing

This weekend, like most weekends, there are drivers in cars trying to go faster than one another. You can watch them. You should watch them. And we’ve got the details.



There might not be another chance for Ferrari and McLaren to battle it out until next week in Japan, but that doesn’t mean you’re starved for choice. There’s NASCAR at Dover this weekend. There’s MotoGP in Thailand too if “four wheels good, two wheels better” are the words you live by. But I know which events have my attention: the WRC Wales Rally GB and FIA Rallye du Maroc in... Morocco.

NASCAR Dover II

from Charlotte Motor Speedway, North Carolina

The Xfinity race is today at 3:00 PM EDT on NBCSN and the Cup race is tomorrow at 2:30 EDT on NBC.



MotoGP Thailand GP

from Chang International Circuit, Thailand

Tomorrow at 8:00 AM EDT on MotoGP VideoPass.

WRC Wales Rally GB

from Wales

Racing is on-going through about 1:30 PM EDT on Sunday, streaming on WRC+.

Rallye OilLibya du Maroc

from Morocco

Racing is on-going through Tuesday. I have not been able to find a streaming site yet for this one, so please let us know if you plan to watch and have a plan because I’d love to tune in myself.

That goes for any other events happening over the weekend that we didn’t mention. If you’ve got something you’re excited to watch, fill us in below. Don’t forget to include the streaming details if you’ve got them handy as well!