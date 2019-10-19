Weekend Motorsports Roundup: October 19-20

You’re right. There is no Formula One race this weekend. No single-seat cars, no tire change strategies. No Bernie Ecclestone. But that doesn’t mean there’s no racing to watch. There is. And we’ve got the details.

Most of the racing action is taking place here in these United States this weekend if you can believe it. Aside from the NASCAR races in Kansas today and tomorrow, there’s also endurance racing in Las Vegas and drag racing down in Texas.

If you absolutely need your racing to come from abroad, or if you can only accept two wheels at most upon the pavement, MotoGP comes to us this weekend from Twin Ring Motegi in Japan. It starts really early Sunday morning, though. Really early. You’ve been warned.

NHRA Texas

from Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas

Racing has been going on since Thursday and continues all weekend with coverage on FS1 based on local listings. The Finals are on Sunday at 2:00 PM EDT on FS2.

NASCAR Xfinity Kansas

from Kansas Speedway

Race begins at 3:00 EDT on NBC.

Blancpain GT World Challange Amnerica

from Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race 1 begins at 5:40 PM EDT today, and Race 2 begins at Noon tomorrow. Both races are available for streaming here on the series’s website.

MotoGP Motegi

from Twin Ring Motegi, Japan

Coverage begins tonight at 10:55 PM EDT and the race itself is at 2:00 AM on BeIN Sports

NASCAR Cup Kansas II

from Kansas Speedway

Race begins at 2:30 PM on Sunday on NBC.

As always, I’m sure I missed an event or two that you’re planning on watching. Make sure to share anything missing with the rest of the class in the comments below, and don’t forget to include streaming information as well.