Last weekend, the driver of a red Ford Escape drove into a crowd of parade-goers during a holiday event in Waukesha, Wisc. Now, the death toll has risen to six after an eight-year-old succumbed to his injuries, and the main suspect is being held on a $5 million bond.

The city of Waukesha has confirmed the names of the first five victims: Virginia Sorenson, 79; Leanna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. Three of the women — Sorenson, Owen, and Durand — were part of the Dancing Grannies troupe. Kulich was representing Citizens Bank in the parade, CNN reports.

Parents of eight-year-old Jackson Sparks noted via a GoFundMe page that their son had succumbed to his injuries. Sparks and his 12-year-old brother Tucker were both struck by the Ford Escape. Tucker sustained a skull fracture but has been recovering and was discharged home. Jackson died after undergoing brain surgery.

Waukesha has also confirmed that there are now more than 60 people who have sustained injuries. Five members of the Xtreme Dance Team have been hospitalized in the ICU with serious injuries. Other children from the Waukesha South High School Marching band are still in the hospital.

The initial suspect, Darrell Brooks, was apprehended by police and formally charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. As the death toll rises, he may also face additional charges.

Brooks, 39, had left jail after a previous incident, paying the $1,000 bail on Friday, Nov. 19 after allegedly running over a woman who has claimed she’s the mother of his child. His bail has been set at $5 million, with the judge citing potential flight risks.



It’s still unclear what Brooks’ intents were in the Waukesha incident. Several police officers report attempting to stop Brooks as he drove toward the parade, CNN reports, and several officers also allege that driving into the parade was an intentional act designed to cause harm.

After the incident, a local main claimed Brooks knocked on his door, claiming he was homeless and asking for a phone to call an Uber. The man initially helped Brooks but soon saw the police driving through the neighborhood and locked Brooks outside. His Uber reportedly showed up soon after he was in custody.

Whatever the case, six people have now died, and it’s possible that others could still succumb to their injuries. As Brooks undergoes prosecution, we will likely learn more about the details of the Waukesha incident.

