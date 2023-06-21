I was at a gas station somewhere between Huntsville and Birmingham AL that offered hot food.

On the menu board I saw ‘Stromboli’ ; what I imagined was cheese and tomato sauce in some sort of baked pizza crust, or at the very worst a Hot-Pocket kind of set-up.

What I was handed was a oblong ground beef patty covered with a slice of Kraft American cheese and brown gravy and served on a seeded sub roll.

My Italian ancestors must have been rolling in their graves.