The paint can gets sealed, then thrown into the cooler with a bunch of ice, and a good scoop of salt. With all that strapped to a wheel, the truck sets off on a journey around town.

Now, while the truck is driving around, something interesting happens inside the cooler. When you mix salt and ice in this way, you create a combination that can reach much colder temperatures than ice alone, meaning it can quickly cool the contents of the metal paint can. So, the mixture freezes while the motion of the tank churns it up and keeps it moving – much like the process carried out by a traditional ice cream maker.

This means that once the truck comes to a stop and the contraption is popped open, there’s a puddle of cold water in the cooler and the paint tin is full of a slightly frozen ice cream. It’s genius, and works in the same way as this handheld ice cream maker I had back in the day, but with much less effort on your part.

So, if you’re the kind of person driving around town in a truck with massive wheels, give this simple recipe a follow and let us know the result. It’ll give a whole new meaning to the term “ice cream truck.”