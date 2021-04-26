Watch This Ferrari LaFerrari Diecast Model Go From Trash To Treasure

Screenshot : Restore Machines / YouTube ( Other

YouTube has two vehicular trends battling for views. On one hand, you have channels like WhistlinDiesel laying waste to the cars and trucks you love. On the other, channels like RRC Restoration bring those wrecks back to life. Many restoration channels also tackle old tools and home goods.

Restore Machines combines restoring home goods and cars into a single theme by turning trashed model cars into something you may find on a store shelf. One of the channel’s latest videos is the restoration of a Ferrari LaFerrari 6.3-liter V12, and it shows the how skilled the person behind the camera is at the art.

The car starts off in a state that the video describes as abandoned. This car looks like it was curb-stomped then set on fire before being thrown into a lake. I’m curious about how the YouTuber finds models like these in such terrible condition. A previous video even shows a model encased in ice.

Despite the model’s condition, the YouTuber gets right to work fixing the poor, destroyed thing. It starts off simply enough, with a full teardown.

Screenshot : Restore Machines / YouTube ( Other

With the model fully apart, our host gets started by tossing the little car’s suspension springs into a solution and throwing the rest of the car into a makeshift parts washer.

Screenshot : Restore Machines / YouTube ( Other

They then blast the rest of the rust and gunk off of the body.

Screenshot : Restore Machines / YouTube ( Other

I really love the frame-straightening process used here. The restorer employs a heat gun and some flattened pieces of wood to coax the plastic frame back to a mostly straight state.

Screenshot : Restore Machines / YouTube ( Other

A few parts are completely missing, including some wheel spokes, a headlight and the passenger seat. For the seat and headlight, our host makes new plastic parts using the existing pieces as a mold and reference point.

But those wheels? They were rebuilt with what appears to be body filler and a really steady hand with the tools.

Screenshot : Restore Machines / YouTube ( Other

This makes me wonder how they would proceed if both headlights and both seats were gone.

The restoration turns out well, considering what the model looked like going in. Finishing touches included new windows, new tires from a donor Lamborghini model and a fantastic pearl paint finish.

Screenshot : Restore Machines / YouTube ( Other

If you like watching destroyed models get revived, give Restore Machines a watch!