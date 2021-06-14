Let's Explore Ferrari's Weirdest, Most Wonderful One-Off Creations

Photo : Ferrari

Ferraris by their very nature tend to be pretty rare cars. But there’s another echelon of rarity within the company’s storied history — a slate of one-offs and super-low-production models, only meant for a buyer or several with the funds to commission the car’s creation just for themselves, and them alone.

Unsurprisingly, these happen to be some of the most interesting cars Ferrari has ever produced. In the late 2000s, Ferrari launched its own internal effort, called the Portfolio Coachbuilding Program, to head up development of these uber-exclusive models, most of them designated with the “SP” moniker. Prior to this, venerated design houses, like Pininfarina, took it upon themselves to reimagine Maranello’s most celebrated metal for a lucky few. Let’s explore 10 noteworthy examples.