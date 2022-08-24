The Lucid Air performance EV had the fastest time of any production car at the inaugural Laguna Seca Corkscrew Hillclimb, a new sprint event that basically turns the uphill section at Weathertech Raceway into a one-way hillclimb.



Ben Collins, whom you’ll recognize as the original Stig from Top Gear, drove a production-spec Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance through the Corkscrew “Hillclimb” in 38.89 seconds. The Lucid EV was equipped with production-spec wheels, tires and brakes, and the same model would start at about $179,000 in the U.S.

But I’m qualifying the hillclimb name just a bit here because this is a silly event with no context. Or, at least, it’s an event without precedence, being the first time a “hillclimb” has been run at Laguna Seca. You can catch some of the action in this brief video from Lucid:

2022 Corkscrew Hillclimb at Laguna Seca with Ben Collins | Lucid Air | Lucid Motors

Event novelty aside, it’s notable that a Lucid Air recorded a faster time than all class competitors, including a production-spec Ferrari LaFerrari. Ben Collins’ Lucid EV bested the Ferrari hybrid by more than five seconds at the hillclimb.



Remember, the Ferrari LaFerrari is powered by a monstrous V12 plus an additional electric motor that together make 950 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. Admittedly, that’s less than the 1,050 HP the Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance will wring out of its two electric motors. But, still, we’re talking about an electric sedan up against a supercar.

On top of taking the title of “fastest production car” at the event, the Lucid Air GTP also had the fourth quickest time overall among a grid of competitors full of purpose-built race cars that’ve competed in F1 and Le Mans.

This marks the second event at which the Lucid Air has been named the fastest production car, after the same Quantum Gray Lucid Air took the title with Ben Collins at the wheel at the hillclimb during the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

This second achievement stokes the fires at Lucid, which has sought the title of fastest production model for it’s high-performance EV, and is now making even supercars look slow in order to claim it.