They say money can’t buy happiness, but what it can buy is a 130-foot megayacht. You just have to hope it doesn’t sink off the coast of Italy. That would be unfortunate for the terrible person who owns that boat. They probably wouldn’t be happy anymore.



However, the rest of us would be, because if that 130-foot megayacht did sink off of the coast of Italy, it would probably be caught on camera for all of us to enjoy. Luckily for us, that very thing happened.

Ins ider reports that the 130-foot ship, christened “My Saga,” sank nine miles off the coast of Catanzaro Marina in Italy. It was sailing under a Cayman Islands flag. Nine people on board had to be rescued by the Italian Coast Guard. It was, of course, all caught on video.

Worsening weather conditions made it impossible for a tug-boat to rescue the doomed ship, according to Sky News. Now, an investigation is underway as to what exactly went down (other than the ship).

Insider says the yacht was built in Italy in 2007. It was traveling from Gallipoli to Milazzo with a completely-Italian crew when it sank to the bottom of the sea.



Right now, there’s no word on if there were any injuries to the people on board on who they were. Of the nine people on board, it is unclear if they were all crew or if the ship’s owner was also present. Either way, it’s a good thing they all got out safe, otherwise I’d feel bad.



Sure, it may not seem cool to laugh at someone else’s misfortune, but consider this: everyone lived, and the person who owns it is probably rich enough to also buy a small country. They’ll be just fine, if you ask me.