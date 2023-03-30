How to Watch Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar and Everything Else in Racing This Weekend, March 31-April 2

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar and MotoGP races, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place.

In case you missed it:

Formula 1 returns after a weekend off for the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. For the first time ever, Formula 2 and 3 have been flown out from Europe to join the world championship down under. IndyCar is running its first oval race of the season at Texas Motor Speedway. After going on a road course excursion last weekend in Austin, NASCAR is headed to Richmond Raceway for a short-track showdown.

Last but not least, MotoGP is heading to Argentina for the second race of 2023. Several notable names will not be competing after suffering injuries during the season opener in Portugal. Pol Espargaró had a near-fatal crash in practice. Enea Bastianini broke a shoulder blade in a crash during the championship’s inaugural sprint race. Marc Márquez and Miguel Oliveira were both injured when Márquez collected Oliveira during the race. Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:

Friday, March 31

Formula 3 - Sprint Race

From Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia

7:45 p.m. ET on ESPN3 / F1TV Pro

Formula 2 - Sprint Race

From Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia

11:20 p.m. ET on ESPN3 / F1TV Pro

Saturday, April 1

Formula 1 - Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying

From Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia

1:00 a.m. ET on ESPN / F1TV Pro

MotoGP - Argentine Grand Prix - Qualifying

From Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo in Termas de Río Hondo, Argentina

9:50 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass

IndyCar - PPG 375 - Qualifying

From Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX

12:15 p.m. ET on Peacock

MotoGP - Argentine Grand Prix - Sprint Race

From Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo in Termas de Río Hondo, Argentina

1:00 p.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass

NASCAR Xfinity Series - ToyotaCare 250

From Richmond Raceway in Richmond, VA

1:00 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - SpeedyCash.com 250

From Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX

4:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Formula 3 - Feature Race

From Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia

7:05 p.m. ET on ESPN3 / F1TV Pro

Formula 2 - Feature Race

From Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia

9:35 p.m. ET on ESPN3 / F1TV Pro

Sunday, April 2

Formula 1 - Australian Grand Prix - Race

From Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia

1:00 a.m. ET on ESPN / F1TV Pro

IndyCar - PPG 375 - Race

From Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX

12:00 p.m. ET on Peacock

MotoGP - Argentine Grand Prix - Race

From Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo in Termas de Río Hondo, Argentina

1:00 p.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass / 3:00 p.m. ET on CNBC

NASCAR Cup Series - Toyota Owners 400

From Richmond Raceway in Richmond, VA

3:30 p.m. ET on FS1