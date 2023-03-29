These Are Your Dream Daily Drivers

Earlier this week, we asked you for your dream daily drivers — the ones that you’d have if only you could get around every obstacle crappy roads and Mother Nature provide in your daily commute. The answers, were diverse, to say the least. There were wagons, hatchbacks, sedans, plenty of electric vehicles and even a restomod. Here are your best responses.
No Daily Driver
If you’re talking about a daily commuter car, ideally, I’ll never need one. I currently ride my bike or walk to work (about 5 km). I get groceries by bike (if we need lots of stuff I’ll take the car). Our kids are grown and out of the house so there’s no more running them to activities and stuff.
We’re planning on a move to Vancouver. I absolutely won’t need a daily there as we’re looking at condos in Olympic Village or False Creek.
For me, cars are for fun. The Crosstrek gets us most places we need to go, and carries kayaks, climbing gear, tents et... The old Tundra pulls the rafting trailer and with its cap makes a great hard-sided camper.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
If I’m brutally honest with myself, my dream commuter should be an EV, or even a plug-in hybrid of some kind. My daily drive is currently around 3 miles round trip...7-8 miles if I have to run to Walmart or McDonald’s before or after work. Soon, my commute will be roughly 32 miles round trip. Since I’m partial to plug-in hybrids over EVs (charging away from home is nearly non-existent where I live). There are many contenders, but I’d probably go for a Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe. I really like the GC, and the 4xe adds efficiency to an already capable package. It’s eye-wateringly expensive for what it is, though, which is why I’d probably never spend my actual money on one, but since we’re “dreaming”, this is it.
Submitted by: dbeach84
Honda E
You’re asking for a car so I’m ruling out boats (we live near a dock and I work near a dock), bikes (I currently commute by bike), and planes (because that’s ridiculous).
To me - the ideal commuter car is going to be small for easy parking, efficient, interesting, comfortable, and reliable. In other words - the Honda E. It’s fully charged and ready to go every morning. It has something like 220 km of range so more than enough for the commute - and any other urban errands I have. And it looks great.
Submitted by: TheWalrus
MINI Cooper SE
A daily driver for me would be small, fast, fun, and efficient. So all sorts of supercars and luxury cars would be amazing but honestly I’d just be riddled with anxiety all the time about where to park and door dings, etc. plus those generally are not very efficient. Can’t get a Honda E in the states, so I wouldn’t mind a Mini SE. Small, fun, easy to park, efficient, plenty of boot space with the seats down for 99% of my needs (and range)
Submitted by: WayDude
Toyota Rav4 Prime
But, If I could get one, an all around good daily driver and car for everything would be the Rav4 Prime (that and a Miata would be my two car garage)
Submitted by: WayDude
Volvo V90
Just look at it! They’re absolutely beautiful, and can do absolutely anything I’d want one to do. I legit followed one around town a bit a couple weeks ago I was so smitten (Then I realized it was getting weird).
There’s a wrinkle though. Otherwise I’d just +1 the other guy who said a V90. My current car is a Model 3, and I see no reason to go back to a gas powered daily driver.
So because you said “What dream car would you daily drive?”
My answer is a Volvo V90 EV. Come on Volvo!
Submitted by: dolsh
Tesla Model 3
Got it pretty locked down with a Tesla Model 3 dual-motor. Maybe would be nice to have the Performance trim. Aside from being bonkers quick when you step on the pedal, it’s one of the most ‘fuel efficient’ cars money can buy, a great view all the way around including up, fits as many people as I’d ever need in the car at once, adequate rear and front cargo space, easy on maintenance, and the dual motor AWD is great for New England winters, etc.
Submitted by: StalePhish
BMW E39 M5
E39 M5 is the best daily driver, if you can afford the gas it uses. I had one in 2016 and it was awesome. With 400hp from a wonderful 5L NA V8, you’re never left wanting for more power or torque. It’s got fantastic AC, a supremely quiet interior, excellent manners at triple-digit speeds, and very comfortable seats. The clutch is relatively light so even with hours of stop-and-go traffic I was still perfectly content. Really, the worst part about it was the 12-14mpg I averaged, because I have absolutely no self control. Hindsight is always 20/20, but I really do wish I hadn’t sold it, especially given how cheap I had gotten it for ($7k). One day I’ll cough up the money and buy a nice Imola Red M5.
Submitted by: dannyzabolotny
Superformance Shelby “Brock” Daytona
I often have to drive between locations for my company, that spans across a state, in my own car. (I get paid good mileage.) And, most of the roads are sweeping and twisting highways cutting through forests and mountains with hardy a gas station let alone a town for 30+ miles at a time.
Backroads call for something engaging and fun to drive. Also, something with power to overtake logging trucks and slower RVs in the few brief chances you get, when a passing lane appears for a 1/4 mile stretch.
A Shelby Cobra is my dream car, but not super practical. So, how about a roofed coupe, built on the same chassis? Perfection!
And, with the new ones, you get classic style and power, but with the options of modern amenities such as AC, heated seats, and such. Even a spot for a radio!
Submitted by: Knyte
1993 Cadillac Fleetwood Restomod
Back in the day (2004-2016), when my daily drive sometimes involved 2-3 hour drives between clients, I really wanted a great long-haul cruiser, something roomy and comfortable that could fit four adults and a trunkful of luggage and sales literature.
I toyed with the idea of doing a resto-mod of a 1993 Cadillac Fleetwood.
Imagine this with about 400hp, upgraded brakes, tires and suspension, killer sound system and a set of four bucket seats lifted from an Volvo or Audi.
Oh, and of course front and rear radar detectors.
But now my commute is only about 20 minutes, so I think I’d like an Ioniq 5
Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I
2011 BMW E91 3-Series Wagon
I bought mine. Special ordered for European Delivery. Drove it all around Germany and Scandinavia for 2.5 weeks. Still have it, still love it. Plan to be buried in it. It’s pretty much the perfect car that can do absolutely everything well, from bringing a gas grill home from Lowe’s to screaming around a race track to taking two couples out for a fancy dinner or crossing a continent.
‘11 e91 BMW 3-series wagon, RWD, 6spd stick.
It’s so special BMW built it as a 328! Once I noticed, went back and looked through the delivery pictures and sure enough, it was like that on the floor of BMW Welt.