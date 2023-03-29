These Are Your Dream Daily Drivers

If you’re talking about a daily commuter car, ideally, I’ll never need one. I currently ride my bike or walk to work (about 5 km). I get groceries by bike (if we need lots of stuff I’ll take the car). Our kids are grown and out of the house so there’s no more running them to activities and stuff.

We’re planning on a move to Vancouver. I absolutely won’t need a daily there as we’re looking at condos in Olympic Village or False Creek.

For me, cars are for fun. The Crosstrek gets us most places we need to go, and carries kayaks, climbing gear, tents et... The old Tundra pulls the rafting trailer and with its cap makes a great hard-sided camper.