The odds are if someone lives in the United States, they drive to work. According to Statista’s Global Consumer Survey, 76 percent of Americans who commute to work do so by driving. That also means most of us own vehicles to get to work and complete other household tasks, like driving to a supermarket and buying groceries.

Today, I’m asking what is your dream daily driver? I want to know why you would love to own a particular vehicle and also how it would fit your lifestyle as your only car. Please, I need to know how someone would go on a supermarket run with a Ferrari 488 during a winter in Buffalo, NY.

Personally, I’m a fan of sedans. I don’t care if some people think sedans waste potential cargo space. I’d go for the 2015 Audi A8 L equipped with a 6.3-liter W12 engine. I had the opportunity to drive the Audi once — at the time, my mother had one temporarily as a company car.

With 500 horsepower and Q uattro all-wheel drive, the A8 L can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds. T he luxury sedan’s suspension rides so smooth it feels like you could drive for hours and step out of the driver’s seat refreshed. My only gripe about is that this Audi sedan is that it’s electronically limited to 130 miles per hour.



The Audi A8 L is definitely not everyone’s cup of tea, especially with a fuel economy of 17 miles per gallon. So, tell me, what is your dream daily driver? Remember to elaborate on your reasoning as to how you’d be able to drive it every day.