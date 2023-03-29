It may not come as a surprise that turnover was also a problem. Amazonian people were used to seasonal work–planting or tapping rubber trees in the mornings and evenings of the dry season and waiting out the torrential downpours and terrific heat and humidity of the rainy season. But Ford pushed workers to toil for a 9-to-5 work day, when the heat could reach 106 degrees with 100 percent humidity. Often workers would put in hours just enough to save up and then simply walk off the job. It didn’t help that many people in this region had never had a salary before. Barter or credit were the most familiar forms of transaction to workers in the Amazon. The idea of “punching in” by a certain time was equally foreign to them.



Ford managers blamed the jungle’s endless supply of fruit and bush meat for the mass job abandonment. If workers didn’t live in fear of starvation, then why should they work?

It couldn’t be the cruelty of the overseers, who drove workers hard in one of the least hospitable terrains on the planet, or the fact that Henry Ford had promised his famous $5 a day for workers, but in actuality only planned to pay about 35 or 45 cents a day. Still higher than the average salary in the region, but certainly not enough to deal with the danger caused by managerial ineptitude. Or it could have been the useless tools, which tended to rust into nothing in the soggy landscape or shatter under the strength of Brazilian hardwood. Bags of concrete would sit in the rain and turn into lumps of immovable rock. The poorly built dirt roads would turn into mud pits during daily rains, making moving lumber to the newly built sawmill impossible or, at least, unprofitable to reach with the massive trees. Any trees that were processed soon warped and became bug-eaten in the incredible humidity and heat.

Soon, Fordlandia was experiencing the kind of turnover that Ford experienced at his Highland Park plant. For every 1,000 positions available in Fordlandia the company had to hire 4,000 workers.