Just in case you forgot, Volkswagen China loves to make a bewildering array of models yo u’ve never heard of and you can never have, because that gets them off, sexually. At least, that’s the rumor. Anyway, they’ve done it again with an all-new version of their MQB-platform four-door hatchback called the Lamando, only now it sports a fun, mischevious-bordering-on-gleefull y-evil look. Also, there’s a bit of interesting lighting going on I’m contractually obligated to discuss with you, so let’s get to it.

We actually had a peek at the new Lamando’s look last year, though I don’t find it quite as “terrifying” as our departed Justin did there. I actually kind of like the somewhat unhinged face VW decided to give this thing:

I also salute the VW China art director that decided to amp up the cute-devil look of everything with the red car on the red background.

The overall design is generally quite similar to the VW Arteon mid-size four-door hatch we get here in America, a design I like, though I think I prefer the Lamando’s more anthropomorphized face.

Also note the glowing VW badge up front there, which seems to be a new approach to VW’s illuminated badge/DRL experiments, as this one has the logo illuminated in outline, as though it was made from neon or something like that.

Around the rear, we find another illuminated logo, this time red to become part of the taillight signature:

As far as I’m aware, this is VW’s first time illuminating their logo in red at the rear to be incorporated into the taillights. It’s a little reminiscent of the Cadillac Allanté’s round Caddy-badge third brake lamp, and the little trios of red hash marks in the taillights evoke both classic Mustang lights and modern Peugeots. They’re having fun, and I’m all for that.

Speaking of lighting, the puddle lamps have some nice design, too:

Puddle lamps are fun, and I’m all for carmakers going all out with their little scrims to project things on the ground.

I’m a big fan of a large Merkur Scorpio-scale four-door hatch, so I am encouraged to see this as opposed to yet another crossover or SUV. Of course, this thing is still China-only, so personally I’m not likely to see any of these, but you get the idea.

Spec-wise, the Lamando isn’t anything spectacular, with pretty conventional VW innards in the form of a 150 horsepower/183 pound-feet of torque 1.4-liter TSI engine — essentially what the base model Jetta has here.

I don’t exactly understand VW’s brand strategy in China, producing so many different models, but I guess a market that large has lots of room for really granular differentiation.