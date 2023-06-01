Markups have made what were supposed to be attainable sport compact performance cars out of reach for most of their target audiences. But what happens when that sport compact is pricey right out of the gate? We’ll soon find out, as VW has reveled the most expensive Golf R ever in the Golf R 333 Limited Edition.

The details are all in the name. That 333 stands for both the limited number being made and the increased power output of the turbocharged engine. Thankfully this isn’t just a flashy limited edition, there are other performance goodies as well. Hakim Halimi, Head of Product Marketing at Volkswagen R says the 333 Limited Edition “leaves no customer wishes regarding performance unfulfilled — thanks to its extensive equipment.”

Aside from the increased power and torque (which is up to 309 lb-ft) there’s R-Performance Torque Vectoring with Vehicle Dynamics Manager. This allows the Golf R to distribute power both front and back as well as between the two rear wheels. There’s also a drift mode as well as a special mode thats designed for the Nurburgring. The top speed also goes up from 155 mph to 167 mph.



The Golf R 333 certainly looks the part. You can’t miss its bright Lime Yellow Metallic exterior paint. There’s also a black painted roof, “333” decals on the lower body so you and others don’t forget you’re driving something special, a Akrapovič performance exhaust system with titanium rear silencers and black 19-inch Estoril wheel.



The yellow extends inside, with the ambient lighting, dash, and infotainment screen all the same hue. There’s also a special sequentially numbered badge on the dash showing the car’ s build number out of the 333.



Of course, none of this comes cheap. It’s likely not only the most expensive hot hatch/sport compact ever made, but also the most expensive Golf R ever made. VW wants buyers to plunk down 76,410 euros or just over $82,000 for the Golf R 333. There’s no word on whether or not we’ll get it here in the S tates, but it’ll be available to order at German VW dealers starting June 2nd with the cars reaching customers by October.

