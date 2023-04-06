These Are the Current TV Shows With the Best Cars

These Are the Current TV Shows With the Best Cars

Besides, you know, actual car shows such as Top Gear.

Collin Woodard
The Last of Us Bill's Chevrolet S10 pickup truck
Screenshot: HBO

If you’re a car enthusiast, you’re probably perfectly happy to watch shows such as Top Gear that are all about cars. But if you tend to watch with people who don’t get excited to talk about how the Isuzu I-Mark Turbo RS held up against the Volkswagen GTI, a show that’s entirely about cars may be a bit of a hard sell. Then again, just because a fictional show has an actual plot doesn’t mean it can’t still be full of cool cars.

On Monday, we asked you which current TV shows you thought had the best cars in them. Now we’ve got your answers. Who knows, maybe you’ll find something new to watch.

Archer

Archer: Car chase in Italy

Hands-down, Archer.﻿

I honestly had no idea that Archer was still going, but as it turns out, it hasn’t been canceled yet. I guess you really do learn something new every day. How many other shows would feature a car chase involving a BMW Isetta?

Suggested by: RileyE

1923

1923 | Official Trailer | Paramount+

I’m a big fan of the series 1923. It’s amazing how many period-correct vehicles they have in the show, especially when you consider that those cars are one-hundred years old.

Although, there is a major goof when one of the characters (Donald Whitfield, the protagonist) starts his car with an electric starter, which did not exist in 1923.

Bonus points for the Dodge Brother’s dealership shown in the scenes in Bozeman.

If you’re a fan of extremely old cars, this may be the show for you. Also, who doesn’t love Helen Mirren? Although, as a few commenters pointed out, the electric starter had already been invented years earlier, so that technically wasn’t a goof.

Suggested by: Earthbound Misfit I

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Ted Lasso seems to mind its car selection pretty well. The English footballers tend to drive English exotic cars. In the most recent episode, one is driving a Noble M600. It would have been easy to source some McLarens for them, and they do, but they went through the trouble of finding a niche English sports car that 99% of their audience wouldn’t recognize, for just 1 throwaway scene? That’s an eye for detail.

Honorable mention goes to Sex Education which seems to love matching their characters with retro cars. Gillian Anderson’s character has an 80s Mercedes 200T wagon. The “cool kids” drive around in a 90s Golf Cabriolet.

Plenty of people will disagree, but personally, I think Ted Lasso is great. There’s no need to be grumpy and cynical all the time. Also, who doesn’t love a Noble M600?

Suggested by: Atomic

The Last of Us

The Last of Us HBO: S1E3 - Bill Goes To Home Depot, Survivalist Heaven scene

The Last of Us really nails the types of cars that would be around in the apocalypse.

We may have taken issue with how long gasoline lasts in The Last of Us, but we agree the vehicles they use really fit the story well. And, of course, there’s Bill’s beautiful Chevrolet S10 that everybody sounds like they loved seeing.

Suggested by: ItsYourBoyHobbes

Perry Mason

Perry Mason: Official Trailer | HBO

Peery Mason (the new HBO one)

While Perry Mason takes place in the 1930s, not the ‘20s like 1923, if you’re a fan of pre-war cars, this show’s full of them. Mason also ends up with a Harley Davidson at one point. It also helps that the show itself is pretty good, too.

Suggested by: towman

Daisy Jones & the Six

Daisy Jones & the Six - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Daisy Jones and the Six. You could argue there are not enough 70's cars in the background for a show set largely in the mid 1970's. However the star cars include the eponymous Daisy Jones’ Mercedes Pagoda, a 68 Mustang convertible and the MVP car wise their manager Teddy Price’s Maserati Sebring.

I haven’t seen Daisy Jones & the Six yet, but I’ve heard good things. You may have convinced me to start it next with the promise of a W113. And there’s a Maserati Sebring too? Sold.

Suggested by: 365Daytonafan

Poker Face

Poker Face | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Poker Face is a great show completely on it’s own, but the often overlooked second generation Barracuda is certainly the cherry on top.

Is there anything Natasha Lyonne isn’t fantastic in? I’m mostly asking rhetorically, but also, if she actually has been in something bad, I’d appreciate the heads up so I don’t waste my time. As for the cars, you’re right. That Barracuda was a perfect choice for her character.

Suggested by: Scott Satellite

Endeavour

Endeavour | Series 1 Trailer | ITV

Endeavour. Not only for the JAAAAG, but also the ordinary cars from the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Technically, the last season of Endeavour was its last, but it still aired in 2023 and just ended last month, so I’ll give it to you. If you’re a fan of British TV, this one looks very British. Which probably explains the Jaguar.

Suggested by: bison78

Billions

Billions (2016) | Official Trailer | Paul Giamatti & Damian Lewis SHOWTIME Series

No contest. Billions. The cars, oh the cars.

Turns out, I was wrong to think Succession might be full of cool cars just because they’re all rich. I guess at a certain point you get too rich to even think about driving. But apparently, Billions will scratch that expensive car itch for you instead.

Suggested by: Snooder87

Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon Season 6 Trailer (HD)

Young Sheldon - Nice representation of Malaise.

I also recently discovered that Young Sheldon is still on the air, which probably shouldn’t be surprising since The Big Bang Theory somehow made it 12 seasons before it was finally canceled. If you like the malaise era’s cars and also liked the original show, maybe give this one a watch.

Suggested by: Jeremy Shiffer via Facebook

Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV

The Righteous Gemstones

You can usually trust Danny McBride to deliver on the car front when he joins a show. In this case, there’s a 1971 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado, a 1984 Chrysler LeBaron Town & Country Convertible and 1970 Ford Bronco, just to name a few. Trust me, though, there are many, many more.

Suggested by: Doug Larocca via Facebook

Stranger Things

Stranger Things 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Stranger things has some very well restored or maintained cars from the 80s

Personally, I’d say if you’re going to watch a show with some malaise-era cars in it, you should go with Stranger Things over Young Sheldon. But that’s just, like, my opinion, man. Some people don’t like Young Sheldon, and I’m sure some people don’t like Stranger Things.

Suggested by: Bruno Danese via Facebook

