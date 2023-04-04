Prove That Boxy Is Always Beautiful With This Isuzu I-Mark RS Turbo

There’s nothing wrong with the Mk2 Volkswagen GTI, but at the same time, if you’re in the market for a late 1980s hot hatch, it’s kind of an obvious choice. Maybe a little too obvious. You’ll still get your fair share of attention from fellow enthusiasts, but come on, you can do better. Instead of buying a Volkswagen GTI, go for the Giugiaro-designed weirdo that is the Isuzu I-Mark RS Turbo.

This particular 1988 Isuzu I-Mark RS Turbo is currently for sale on Cars & Bids, and man does it look cool. It’s boxy in all the right ways, and the combination of the paint and those wheels really makes it stand out. Nothing about the interior screams “luxury” or even “quality,” but who cares? It has air conditioning, Recaros and a five-speed manual, which is all you really need. Power windows just add weight.

Compared to modern hot hatches, the I-Mark RS Turbo isn’t going to be quick, but again, who cares? The 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder’s 110 hp and 120 lb-ft of torque should be plenty as long as you don’t try to drag race a GTI 16V from the era. You also get a sporty suspension that was tuned by Lotus, which you can brag about to your friends.

Now, it’s not showroom-perfect, but that’s to be expected from a car that’s more than 30 years old. There’s some wear on the cloth seats, as well as some minor dings and scratches. But at the same time, it’s a year older than me and probably looks better than I do at 34. And while it’s approaching the 100,000-mile mark, that only works out to a few thousand miles per year.

Is it a little risky to buy a turbocharged Isuzu from the ‘80s? Probably. But even if this purchase eventually ends in financial ruin, at least you’ll get to enjoy being the coolest guy, gal or non-binary pal everywhere you go until that happens.