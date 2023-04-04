What Current TV Show Has the Best Cars?

Recently, I started watching a show on ABC called Will Trent. OK, technically I watch it on Hulu, but it’s an ABC show. You get what I mean. Anyway, it’s not the greatest show ever made, but it’s entertaining enough and is a well-above-average police procedural. Plus, the main character (named, you guessed it, Will Trent) drives a beautiful Porsche 911 Targa. The man has taste and clearly some money, too.

But other than the Porsche, there aren’t really many other interesting cars in the show aside from the occasional rich person with something fancy in their garage. And that got me thinking about shows that, often unexpectedly, have great cars in them.

After all, there are definitely plenty of shows about cars such as Top Gear and The Grand Tour, but some shows are about other things and just happen to be full of great cars. If you’re into new and expensive, Ballers was full of cars, and since everyone in that show was rich, they could each afford plenty of them. There was also Suits, which despite taking place in New York, frequently showed off some pretty cool classics among more basic luxury cars. And, of course, you have plenty of older shows that prominently featured a number of awesome cars.

But as I was trying to think about current shows that count, I struggled to come up with any. Maybe Succession? Should I start watching Succession? I know they’re all rich, so maybe a few of those characters have great taste in cars. That’s why I want to hear from you. What shows on TV now have the best cars? Maybe we can all help each other find something new to watch. Let us know your picks down in the comments. And please, no Yelling Goatee Man Garage.