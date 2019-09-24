Tuesdays are kind of blah days, right? I got an idea: let’s jumpstart the day with a real face-punch of some absolutely top-notch old-school graphic design. Look at this spread from a 1962 Citroën Ami brochure. Hot damn, that’s good graphic design. All pre-computers by decades, too, of course. Someone is cutting stuff out by hand. It’s so good. Just drink it in.

