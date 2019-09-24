Tuesdays are kind of blah days, right? I got an idea: let’s jumpstart the day with a real face-punch of some absolutely top-notch old-school graphic design. Look at this spread from a 1962 Citroën Ami brochure. Hot damn, that’s good graphic design. All pre-computers by decades, too, of course. Someone is cutting stuff out by hand. It’s so good. Just drink it in.
Share This Story
About the author
Jason Torchinsky
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)