Fantasy

It’s Wednesday, folks. Just one more day and it’s Thursday, which is pretty much the weekend. We all just need a little something-something to get us over that hill, and no, it’s not a Kate Bush song.

That’s why for today’s Traffic Jams, we are listening to Mariah Carey’s BANGER “Fantasy” from her 1995 album, Daydream. Listen to this song and find yourself in a bad mood. I dare you. It’s physically impossible not to bop your head while hearing that weird-ass beeping riff throughout the song.

Eagle-eyed (eared?) viewers will recognize a specific riff from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia as the royalty- free music they play fairly often. I love that riff, and cannot figure out where it came from. If I could, that would probably be today’s Traffic Jam. Though to be fair, I didn’t look very hard.

If you find it, please send it to me.

Until then, “ Fantasy” will have to suffice. That’s certainly not a bad consolation prize, if you ask me.