Not every artist could create a song and music video that act simultaneously as a look back on their early career and the beginning of their relationship, all at once. But then, not every artist is Halsey.

Halsey is, unequivocally, one of the greatest recording artists working today. You can find similar stylistic threads running through each of their albums, singles, and EPs, but they all stand alone as distinct experiences. No one could say that Room 93 and If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power sound like they’re from different artists, but likewise no one could say they sound the same.

I missed Halsey’s performance at Gov Ball this weekend, thanks to an incredible targeted attack from the Covid-19 novel coronavirus, so I’ll have to make up for that by running their latest track as a Traffic Jam. Someday, I’ll make it out to a show.