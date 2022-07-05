Billie Eilish - everything i wanted

Welcome back to work/reality, unless you’re still on holiday. Then I appreciate you taking time from your beachside retreat to read this. Many thanks.

I’ve had Billie Eilish’s song, “everything i wanted” from her album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, stuck in my head on repeat the last few days. I blame the online yoga/body balance class I did the other day that used the track for one of our last poses — that song typically becomes a theme song in my day.

I’ll be honest in saying that I wasn’t so into Eilish’s music when she first debuted on the scene , but I have since found myself warming up to her sound. T here is just something about this song, may it be the beat or her subtle whispy tones that remind me of the smooth, lullaby-ish voice of Nora Jones , just pop that’s backing her instead — it’s near enchanting.

I also didn’t realize the music video to this song features Eilish behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger, her Dodge Challenger, which at some point ends up in the ocean . ( I can hear so many Mopar fans gasp (and few faintly crying) at the imaginative loss.)

It appears no Challenger was harmed in the making of this video. And since Eilish’s dream car is the two-doored Dodge beast, I highly doubt she would have been okay with killing one off for the sake of art.