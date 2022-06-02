Heart is one of those bands that I’ve had to really grow to appreciate — not that I’ve ever disliked them, but more that I’d just never really sat down to properly listen to them. A few weeks ago, I heard “Crazy on You” on the radio for the first time in ages, and there was just something about it that hit right. I got home and turned on Dreamboat Annie and couldn’t get enough.

I’m in my female-fronted rock era, I think. Just before the transition to Heart, I was on a Blondie kick thanks to a friend asking me who my celebrity crush was. Unable to name literally any modern celebrity, I went with Debbie Harry. And then I realized that I’d been listening to a lot of dudes singing about being dudes, and it was time for a change.

So, here we are. The sun is shining, and we’re listening to Heart.